Frank Pesce, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ and ‘Top Gun’ Actor, Dies at 75

By Ethan Shanfeld
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Pesce, a character actor who appeared in the first two “Beverly Hills Cop” movies, “Top Gun,” “Midnight Run” and “Miami Vice,” died on Feb. 6 due to dementia complications. He was 75. Born in 1946 in New York City, Pesce’s...

