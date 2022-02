PITTSTON, Pa. — Joe Chacke and the Pittston Redevelopment Authority will be managing a $1 million grant from the state that will allow it to do limited home rehabilitation. "(For) seniors and those with medical conditions that would be negatively impacted by COVID, in order for them to stay in their homes and not have to go to a congregate setting like a nursing home or a group home or something like that," Chacke explained.

PITTSTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO