Santa Fe National Forest fees waived on Presidents’ Day
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking to get outside, the Santa Fe National Forest is waiving fees next Monday for Presidents’ Day. The park says because it is still winter, some sites will be closed.
Story continues below
- COVID: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifts New Mexico mask mandate
- Crime: Video shows suspected killer of woman found dead inside massage business
- Weird: Trial date set for man arrested for placing flowers at fiancee’s grave
- Entertainment: Albuquerque dancer performs during Super Bowl halftime show
They’re asking you to check online or contact a ranger district to see which sites are open. The next time fees will be waived is June 11 for National Get Outdoors Day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 1