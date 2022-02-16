ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Man who shot at officers in Darlington County in 2019 sentenced to 20 years in prison

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQcZY_0eGZ2ENd00

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man who shot at deputies during a pursuit in the Hartsville area in June 2019 could spend up to 20 years in prison, according to the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s office.

Robert E. Hendricks, 44, of Patrick, South Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree burglary; and first-degree assault and battery. He was given consecutive sentences of 15 years on the burglary charge and five years for the assault-and-battery charge.

Hendricks fled from police after breaking into a Jeep dealership located on Highway 151, the Solicitor’s Office said. During the pursuit involving Hartsville police and Darlington County sheriff’s deputies, he fired at officers “in an attempt to evade arrest,” the Solicitor’s Office said.

Hendricks was later caught with the help of a Florence County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

“Law enforcement officers place their lives at risk every day to protect this community” Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers said.  “Violent offenders like Robert Hendricks must be incarcerated to protect everyone, from the victims whose lives and livelihood are violated, to our brave officers who meet the threat head-on.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

2 Florence men robbed, shot victim, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Florence men were arrested after police said they shot a victim after robbing him, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Travon Marquise Donmique Cooper, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and criminal […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Search warrant finds meth at Hartsville home, 1 charged

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been hit with several drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant on a Hartsville home. James Bryce Futrell has been booked into jail on charges of third-degree manufacturing or distributing cocaine base, and two charges of possessing other controlled substances. He has received $60,000 in bond. Darlington […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

2nd teen charged for deadly Nov shooting in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A second 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting last year in Darlington. One person was killed after two cars stopped on the road and shot at each other at the intersection of Indian Branch Road and Beatrice Street, according to authorities. The shooting happened during the early […]
DARLINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsville, SC
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Darlington County, SC
City
Florence, SC
Chesterfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Patrick, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Fairmont man charged in 2021 double homicide

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A Fairmont man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to a deadly shooting last year. Semaj Cortez Lin Bethea, 19, has also been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Caleb Hunt and Jonathan Lowery […]
FAIRMONT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
WBTW News13

Florence man charged with trafficking drugs after vehicle chase

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old Florence man has been charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession with the intent to distribute controlled substance and failure to stop for blue lights after authorities said he refused to stop for deputies and then led them on a chase. The Florence County Narcotics Bureau was […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Jeep#The Solicitor S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Man found not guilty in deadly 2016 shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting a man to death in Marion in April 2016 was found not guilty on Wednesday, according to 12 Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. Geno Davon Lester’s defense argued that he shot Steven Howard in self-defense during an altercation between the two men. Lester had been charged with […]
MARION, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Darlington County man catches alleged scrap-metal thief, holds him at gunpoint in violent confrontation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a Hartsville man after a Darlington County property owner held him at gunpoint after catching him allegedly trying to steal scrap metal, authorities said. According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., the suspect, Brandon James Moody, also hit the property owner with a vehicle before the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

350 charged in North Carolina in statewide alcohol-enforcement operation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have charged 350 people with nearly 800 alcohol, drug, weapons and driving offenses during a statewide crackdown, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety. The state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement division, the State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement teamed up to “reduce crime and enhance public safety […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy