‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Illuminates Honest Abe’s Moment, and Ours: TV Review

This article originally ran in 2018 and is being republished for Presidents’ Day. One aspect of all movies about real-life presidents — an aspect one worries future films will not share — is a reverence for the office of the president. Every aspect of a human being’s life, whether it’s before, during, or after his time in the White House, is filtered through that lens: This person once held the most powerful office in the world. Everything else they do seems more important, more magnified: We look for insight into their soul in the most mundane, and least mundane, of life’s tasks. Their whole life becomes an origin story.

