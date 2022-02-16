‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Illuminates Honest Abe’s Moment, and Ours: TV Review
By Daniel D'Addario
Norwalk Hour
3 days ago
The new documentary series “Lincoln’s Dilemma” begins and ends outside of Abraham Lincoln’s era — opening with footage of the siege on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and concluding only weeks later, with the journalist Jelani Cobb’s observation that the military “occupied” Washington to keep Joe Biden safe at his...
Though they ended up on opposite sides of the Civil War, at one point Abraham Lincoln and Robert E. Lee had a few things in common. Both men believed slavery to be a moral evil. They also both supported Colonization—a movement that called for the transportation of emancipated slaves back to Africa or to territories in Central America. “The message was, you should be free, just not here,” explains Howard University historian Edna Greene Medford in the fascinating new docuseries Lincoln’s Dilemma. Lee went to his grave a staunch believer in Colonization. Lincoln eventually abandoned the idea, but, as we learn from Lincoln’s Dilemma, not until after he issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
Apple TV+ unveiled today the trailer for Lincoln’s Dilemma, a four-part docuseries that is set to premiere in a couple of weeks. The series is a much needed look at Abraham Lincoln’s stance and policies towards race: while the former legendary President is famously regarded as an incredibly progressive leader, often dubbed "The Great Emancipator", Black historians are here to tell us that it wasn’t quite like that.
When Jeffrey Wright was asked to lend his voice to the narration of a new docuseries on Abraham Lincoln, the actor watched a rough cut and read the words he’d be asked to speak. And then he was in. “I love our history, the history of America,” says Wright,...
On January 31, 1865, the United States House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution (by only two votes), thereby abolishing slavery throughout the country. Lincoln’s Dilemma is the story of how that landmark legislation came to be, the man who made it a reality, and the reasons he fought so hard for it in the face of fierce opposition from both his Democratic rivals and his own fellow Republicans. Apple TV+’s four-part docuseries (Feb. 18) may strain at times to add a timely framework to its material and to craft a more “complicated” snapshot of the 16th commander-in-chief. Still, as a history lesson, it’s nuanced and moving, presenting a well-rounded portrait of the courage, resolve and deep empathy that guided Abraham Lincoln on his mission of emancipation.
Abraham Lincoln is widely remembered as the Great Emancipator for pushing to end slavery before his assassination. How the 16th president arrived at that decision — and the evolution in his thinking — is at the heart of Lincoln’s Dilemma, this fascinating four-part series. “He worked to...
It’s time to reinvent Frederick Douglass as the equal of Abraham Lincoln in the 19th-century fight to end slavery in the U.S., according to the historian behind Apple TV’s new “Lincoln’s Dilemma” series. David S. Reynolds said the streaming series that premieres Friday reflects a...
This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Author and Rhode Island native David S. Reynolds. Reynolds book “Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times” was the inspiration for the new Apple + documentary called “Lincoln’s Dilemma”. Lincoln’s Dilemma is the first documentary series that...
Presidents’ Day weekend brings us not one but two docuseries takes on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, especially with regards to his significant role in emancipating America’s enslaved people and abolishing the institution from the country. The first of the two series, Lincoln’s Dilemma, really focuses in on how the divide over slavery led up to not only Lincoln’s election but the Civil War itself, and how Lincoln’s viewpoints and politics on the matter weren’t quite what everyone was taught in school.
A new, four-part Apple TV+ documentary series explores President Lincoln and America's complex journey to end slavery, as it reexamines and challenges the perception of Abraham Lincoln and his legacy. Jelani Cobb, an executive producer on the series, and historian Kellie Carter Jackson join "CBS Mornings" to discuss Lincoln's legacy, his relationship with abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and how the series relates to today.
