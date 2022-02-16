ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Illuminates Honest Abe’s Moment, and Ours: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new documentary series “Lincoln’s Dilemma” begins and ends outside of Abraham Lincoln’s era — opening with footage of the siege on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and concluding only weeks later, with the journalist Jelani Cobb’s observation that the military “occupied” Washington to keep Joe Biden safe at his...

Esquire

'Lincoln’s Dilemma' Shows We Didn't Really Know Him at All

Though they ended up on opposite sides of the Civil War, at one point Abraham Lincoln and Robert E. Lee had a few things in common. Both men believed slavery to be a moral evil. They also both supported Colonization—a movement that called for the transportation of emancipated slaves back to Africa or to territories in Central America. “The message was, you should be free, just not here,” explains Howard University historian Edna Greene Medford in the fascinating new docuseries Lincoln’s Dilemma. Lee went to his grave a staunch believer in Colonization. Lincoln eventually abandoned the idea, but, as we learn from Lincoln’s Dilemma, not until after he issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
POLITICS
Collider

'Lincoln's Dilemma' Trailer: Apple TV+ Docuseries Revisits the Former President's Legacy

Apple TV+ unveiled today the trailer for Lincoln’s Dilemma, a four-part docuseries that is set to premiere in a couple of weeks. The series is a much needed look at Abraham Lincoln’s stance and policies towards race: while the former legendary President is famously regarded as an incredibly progressive leader, often dubbed "The Great Emancipator", Black historians are here to tell us that it wasn’t quite like that.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Should Be Required Viewing for Every American

On January 31, 1865, the United States House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution (by only two votes), thereby abolishing slavery throughout the country. Lincoln’s Dilemma is the story of how that landmark legislation came to be, the man who made it a reality, and the reasons he fought so hard for it in the face of fierce opposition from both his Democratic rivals and his own fellow Republicans. Apple TV+’s four-part docuseries (Feb. 18) may strain at times to add a timely framework to its material and to craft a more “complicated” snapshot of the 16th commander-in-chief. Still, as a history lesson, it’s nuanced and moving, presenting a well-rounded portrait of the courage, resolve and deep empathy that guided Abraham Lincoln on his mission of emancipation.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Washington State
Washington Times

Apple TV series recasts Frederick Douglass as Lincoln’s equal

It’s time to reinvent Frederick Douglass as the equal of Abraham Lincoln in the 19th-century fight to end slavery in the U.S., according to the historian behind Apple TV’s new “Lincoln’s Dilemma” series. David S. Reynolds said the streaming series that premieres Friday reflects a...
TV & VIDEOS
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Remembering to mark Lincoln's birthday

Coming days will be packed with action, gatherings, and with a little luck, love. Valentine’s Day is Monday, Feb. 14. You’re short on time to prepare some kind of surprise for your sweetheart. Because you won’t want to be trying to take care of those things on Sunday,...
POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Jelani Cobb
NPR

'Kimi' is a pandemic-era thriller that's eerily keyed into our current moment

This is FRESH AIR. It's been 13 years since the director Steven Soderbergh made the eerily prescient pandemic drama "Contagion." His new movie, "Kimi," is a low-budget thriller that takes place during COVID-19. It stars Zoe Kravitz as a Seattle tech worker who stumbles on evidence of a crime. It begins streaming today on HBO Max. Our film critic, Justin Chang, has this review.
MOVIES
Vulture

The 20 Best Movies About American Presidents

This article originally ran in 2018 and is being republished for Presidents’ Day. One aspect of all movies about real-life presidents — an aspect one worries future films will not share — is a reverence for the office of the president. Every aspect of a human being’s life, whether it’s before, during, or after his time in the White House, is filtered through that lens: This person once held the most powerful office in the world. Everything else they do seems more important, more magnified: We look for insight into their soul in the most mundane, and least mundane, of life’s tasks. Their whole life becomes an origin story.
MOVIES
WPRI

Lincoln’s Dilemma streaming on Apple-TV+

This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Author and Rhode Island native David S. Reynolds. Reynolds book “Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times” was the inspiration for the new Apple + documentary called “Lincoln’s Dilemma”. Lincoln’s Dilemma is the first documentary series that...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ On Apple TV+, A Docuseries About Abraham Lincoln’s Complex Road To Emancipating America’s Enslaved People

Presidents’ Day weekend brings us not one but two docuseries takes on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, especially with regards to his significant role in emancipating America’s enslaved people and abolishing the institution from the country. The first of the two series, Lincoln’s Dilemma, really focuses in on how the divide over slavery led up to not only Lincoln’s election but the Civil War itself, and how Lincoln’s viewpoints and politics on the matter weren’t quite what everyone was taught in school.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

"Lincoln's Dilemma" explores the iconic figure's journey to end slavery

A new, four-part Apple TV+ documentary series explores President Lincoln and America's complex journey to end slavery, as it reexamines and challenges the perception of Abraham Lincoln and his legacy. Jelani Cobb, an executive producer on the series, and historian Kellie Carter Jackson join "CBS Mornings" to discuss Lincoln's legacy, his relationship with abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and how the series relates to today.
POTUS
SheKnows

