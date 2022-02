James Harden hasn’t played a game for the Philadelphia 76ers just yet, but he has already been making a positive impression on his teammates. According to the latest report from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harden has completely bought into the culture that the Sixers have built. This comes just a week after he was traded away from the Brooklyn Nets, where his relationships with his former star teammates in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had gone sour.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO