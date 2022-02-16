Emagine Entertainment celebrates the colder months with a kids film series

It was a different world back then. It’s hard to describe it now. It doesn’t seem to make much sense. But it was how everyone lived. And they were happy. In spite of the tears. In spite of the fears. They just lived. Through the war. Back then, they continued to get married, and then in just a few months, they said goodbye to one another. Not by choice. No, it was decided for them.

