The story of Alan Evans and the success of the Bybee Lakes Hope Center are sufficiently compelling that folks are lining up to enlist with them. Million-dollar checks from Jordan Schnitzer, Joe Weston and John Niemeyer helped Evans open the 155,000-square-foot facility. Columbia Sportswear is offering jobs to individuals who complete the re-entry program, and Pacific Landscape Management has provided exterior maintenance for free over the last 18 months.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO