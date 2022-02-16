ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turf war: Synthetic fields seemed like a good idea at one time, but not anymore

By Doug Robinson
 3 days ago
“If a horse can’t eat it, I don’t want to play on it.” — Richie Allen. “I believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment outlawing AstroTurf and the designated hitter.” — Crash Davis. The NFL has a turf war. Some of the...

