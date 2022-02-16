Turf war: Synthetic fields seemed like a good idea at one time, but not anymore

NFL legend and former Denver Bronco Terrell Davis sees Aaron Rodgers rocking the orange and navy next season in Denver. “I do I, I’m not just playing, I’m serious. I’ve heard from too many insiders, too many sources … It makes too much sense for us not to get Aaron Rodgers. And that’s the talk of Denver,” Davis said. “I’m in Denver now, so I hear the daily talk on radio, and I hear it, and it sounds like that is the most likely scenario for the Broncos is to bring in Aaron Rodgers. It helps that Nathaniel Hackett, [the Packers’ former] offensive coordinator is our head coach. Now it helps, I’m not saying that was the reason, but that helps.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO