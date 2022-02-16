ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold, energy stocks set to drive Australia shares higher

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise on Thursday, with gains likely to be driven by gold and energy stocks due to higher commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.04%, but was at a 78.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.3% in early trading.

