Applied Materials forecasts second-quarter revenue below estimates

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) conveyed results for the fiscal year 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021. “We reported record revenues, growing 33% year over year, driven by a 24% increase in subscription and transaction fees and a 95% increase in equipment revenue over the prior year second quarter,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “We believe Cantaloupe will continue to benefit from strong industry tailwinds, such as the digitization and innovation of payments and the sustained adoption and growth of unattended retail. We will further lean into these trends by continuing to make investments in new products and services to drive additional value for our customers.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO