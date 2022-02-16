Who would wish to be Staunton city manager in the situation now with the council?: Column

Staunton prides itself on being the first city in the United States to appoint a city manager (1908). Recently the city council forced the resignation of its city manager. Who in the world would want to become the new city manager under these circumstances?

There was no reason given for the forced resignation except that “it was time for us to move on in a different direction.” Neither Andrea Oakes nor Steve Rosenberg who resigned nor anyone else has been forthcoming with more transparency. Who would want this job?

The city manager is supposed to be an impartial administrator implementing the policies enacted by the city council. The job is supposed to be non-partisan. That is why the city manager form of governance was created in the first place.

There is a career path for people seeking these positions. It includes appropriate degrees and certifications.

Anyone who chooses a career in public administration knows very well that he or she will be working with elected officials, and any election can change who those people are. You are signing up to work with whomever gets elected. What you expect from them is respect and the opportunity to be helpful to them and to the city for which you work. You have knowledge and expertise they lack. You want to use it to make the city function better for everyone.

I do not know the former city manager Steve Rosenberg, nor do I know any member of his family or any of his friends. I have never had any dealings whatsoever with the city manager’s office during the over 35 years I have lived in Staunton. None of this is personal. I do know what it is like to evaluate potential employers, although in my case the employers were churches, not city councils.

Churches, like city councils, get a reputation. I would not want to work for people who seem to have forced out the last pastor for unknown reasons. When I went on interviews for church positions, I watched the members of the committee I was meeting very carefully. Did they like each other? Did they respect each other? Did they enjoy being together? Because if the answer was no, there was very little chance I was going to enjoy being with them, living with them, serving them.

The salary might have been decent, the building attractive, the location good for multiple reasons, but if the church members didn’t like each other and were in a constant state of conflict, I was not going.

That is precisely the place Staunton now finds itself in. Candidates for the position, should the city council decide to actually search for a new city manager, will know what is going on. Why would someone choose to come to Staunton?

It would not be impossible to find a replacement. Maybe someone wants to be near the University of Virginia so a spouse can pursue a graduate degree. Maybe someone is trying to get to this area to be with aging parents or to do a lot of hiking. Maybe their current job has become so intolerable that even this city council looks good by comparison.

But reputation does matter. It matters when businesses think of locating here. It matters when people consider retirement here or moving here for any reason if they anticipate staying for more than a couple of years.

Career-track city administrators want to be able to add to their resume, to have accomplishments to show for their efforts. Staunton is not looking like a good place to do that.

Given the polarization in the country, it should come as no surprise that Staunton is experiencing polarization as well. But Staunton has an opportunity to do better than much of the rest of the country if it chooses to do so. It has a lot going for it: location, beauty, culture, architecture.

It once pioneered the city manager form of government, and it could be a pioneer again if it chooses to transcend the political winds of conflict blowing through the nation. It is the harder path, but I believe it is the most rewarding in the end. Easier said than done. True. Impossible? Maybe. But the search for a city manager, if the council undertakes it, will have a greater chance of success if there are visible efforts to make themselves more attractive as potential bosses.

— Write Staunton columnist Patricia Hunt at phunt@marybaldwin.edu.