Smithville, TX

Chamber Chatter: Smithville chamber board updates strategic plan, sets priorities, plans events

By April Daniels
Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago
January and February at the Smithville Chamber of Commerce is always a busy time. We’ve been preparing for so many events and activities while at the same time working on several new marketing projects and tourism initiatives. We want to welcome our two new employees: Susie Cannon and Becky Osborne. Susie will be taking Bridgette Padgett’s position. Bridgette is leaving us after more than four years to move to the beach in Ingleside. We wish Bridgette all the best in her new home and we welcome Susie as a wonderful new member of our team! Becky Osborne has been with the chamber for more than a year, helping us with our huge online training archive. Just as we were coming to an end on that project, we were able to create a new position that will focus on tourism/parks marketing/downtown events and member services. Becky’s hard work and dedication will make this new position a real asset to our organization. And since we’re giving shout outs to our employees, don’t forget the wonderful Cory Kadlecek who has been a wonderful addition to our staff as well. 

We have printed our fabulous new “Smithville 78957” magazine. At nearly double the page numbers, we’ve worked hard to make this annual publication something our community can be proud of. Get your copy at the chamber today. And speaking of tourism, check out our website www.visitsmithville.org or our @visitsmithville Facebook page, both of which were recently launched to highlight all the great things Smithville has to offer visitors.

I’m sure by now you’ve noted the advertisements for our Annual Awards Banquet. We have many wonderful businesses, organizations and individuals to honor at this year’s event, from Citizen, Business and Organization of the Year to Economic Development Rising Business Awards, Chamber Spotlight and the Renee Blaschke Keep Smithville Beautiful Award. The meal is catered by John Chabot “The Caterer” and we’re pleased to feature live music as well as show off our new Visit Smithville tourism videos. It should be a wonderful night, made possible in part by our title sponsor: Tower’s Nursing Home. Get your tables, tickets and sponsorship packages at www.smithvilletx.org or call us at 512-237-2313. We hope to see you there!

The chamber, in partnership with the city of Smithville, is managing a small business grants program. We will be hosting weekly informational meetings on Thursdays at noon at the chamber for the next few weeks or you can download the application from our website, call us and we can e-mail it to you or come by and pick it up at our office. These grants can be up to $2,500 and are available first-come, first-serve for eligible Smithville businesses.

The 2022 Visitor Guide & Business Directory is underway. Be sure to contact us about an ad in this publication which has been a mainstay of businesses in Smithville and the surrounding areas for decades. For information on ad space contact our publication manager Debbie Denny at 512-844-3930 or via e-mail at: debbie@debbiedennymedia.com

Finally, the board held its annual board retreat on Jan. 29 and updated our strategic plan, worked through our priorities for the next year and planned a variety of events. It’s been busy here as we continue to work for you, our members. Have a great February, everyone, and we hope to see you at the banquet on Feb. 26!

Be sure to join us for our February mixer at Hodges Construction, 217 Main St., Smithville, 5-7 p.m.

Austin American-Statesman

