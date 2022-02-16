ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Daytona 500 victory ‘top of to-do list’ for Kyle Busch

By AP Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQydk_0eGYqQL500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch makes no excuses for his Daytona 500 failures. His fortunes at NASCAR’s most famous track are filled with bad luck, bad timing and maybe even a few bad decisions.

Busch is winless in 16 starts in NASCAR’s season opener. It’s a losing streak that’s more of a head-scratcher than a heartbreaker.

After all, the two-time Cup Series champion has won at just about every stop on NASCAR’s racing circuits.

But the ultimate prize at NASCAR’s ultimate track has eluded him, maybe even gnawed at him, for his entire professional career. He gets a chance to end the skid Sunday in the 64th running of “The Great American Race.”

