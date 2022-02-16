ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir drops out of April election

By Malik Jackson, Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAPmx_0eGYqM3P00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Mayor Eileen Weir is conceding in her race for reelection this spring.

Multiple sources confirmed to FOX4 the city’s incumbent mayor is dropping out of the upcoming municipal election this April. Weir, a Democrat, has been mayor since 2014, and before that she served on the city council.

In the primary election about one week ago, Weir was one of the top two among six candidates running to lead Missouri’s fifth-largest city.

But Missouri state Rep. Rory Rowland, a Democrat, received over 600 more votes than Weir in the primary, taking about 30% of the votes. Weir narrowly defeated conservative Colleen Huff by just over 100 votes to take the second spot in the general election.

6-year-old boy found dead late Tuesday in Kansas City

Rowland and Councilman Mike Steinmeyer, who is running as a write-in, are now the only candidates remaining in the mayoral race.

Weir conceding isn’t the only turbulence in Independence.

The news comes less than two weeks after the city manager announced a whistleblower complaint about police overtime misuse was credible .

Earlier this month, Independence City Manager Zach Walker said the officer worked over 2,800 hours of overtime on police headquarters renovations, resulting in more than $160,000 in overtime pay.

The city hired an attorney to act as an independent special counsel and oversee the investigation. The city said it will use attorney Dan Nelson’s findings to determine any discipline or change in policies and procedures.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get news updates sent to your inbox

Some city council members are already speaking out about the issue, even calling for a citywide audit . Council members Mike Huff and Mike Steinmeyer said as many as four officers got extra pay.

One employee with the Independence Police Department has already been placed on administrative leave . Spokespersons for the city and police department refused to identify which employee was placed on leave, but did confirm there is a new acting interim police chief at this time.

Meanwhile, the officer who was paid overtime is still working their regular job, Walker confirmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Elections
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Independence, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Huff
Person
Eileen Weir
Person
Dan Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election#Dropping Out#Democrat#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy