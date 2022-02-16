Independence Mayor Eileen Weir drops out of April election

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Mayor Eileen Weir is conceding in her race for reelection this spring.

Multiple sources confirmed to FOX4 the city’s incumbent mayor is dropping out of the upcoming municipal election this April. Weir, a Democrat, has been mayor since 2014, and before that she served on the city council.

In the primary election about one week ago, Weir was one of the top two among six candidates running to lead Missouri’s fifth-largest city.

But Missouri state Rep. Rory Rowland, a Democrat, received over 600 more votes than Weir in the primary, taking about 30% of the votes. Weir narrowly defeated conservative Colleen Huff by just over 100 votes to take the second spot in the general election.

Rowland and Councilman Mike Steinmeyer, who is running as a write-in, are now the only candidates remaining in the mayoral race.

Weir conceding isn’t the only turbulence in Independence.

The news comes less than two weeks after the city manager announced a whistleblower complaint about police overtime misuse was credible .

Earlier this month, Independence City Manager Zach Walker said the officer worked over 2,800 hours of overtime on police headquarters renovations, resulting in more than $160,000 in overtime pay.

The city hired an attorney to act as an independent special counsel and oversee the investigation. The city said it will use attorney Dan Nelson’s findings to determine any discipline or change in policies and procedures.

Some city council members are already speaking out about the issue, even calling for a citywide audit . Council members Mike Huff and Mike Steinmeyer said as many as four officers got extra pay.

One employee with the Independence Police Department has already been placed on administrative leave . Spokespersons for the city and police department refused to identify which employee was placed on leave, but did confirm there is a new acting interim police chief at this time.

Meanwhile, the officer who was paid overtime is still working their regular job, Walker confirmed.

