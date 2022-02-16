Lost taxes and salaries: RI unions kick off a campaign to make wage theft a felony

In a renewed campaign to make wage theft a felony in Rhode Island, union leaders are pointing to new research that says more than 9% of the state's employers misclassify workers as independent contractors.

The paper from academics at the University of Massachusetts Labor Center and a construction-industry research group analyzed the results of state labor department unemployment insurance audits of Rhode Island employers from 2016 to last year.

It estimated that that $185 million in workers’ wages and salaries went unreported to the Department of Labor and Training in 2019, and that it cost the state from $25 million to $54 million in lost taxes that year.

'Restoring worker rights'

The paper's authors, Russell Ormiston of Allegheny College and Tom Juravich of UMass Amherst, conclude that changes in state labor law "offer considerable promise in restoring worker rights and ensuring greater justice in Rhode Island’s workplaces. The first is to make wage theft a felony."

That's music to the ears of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, which has put making wage theft a felony offense at the top of its legislative priorities for this year.

Last year, a bill backed by Attorney General Peter Neronha would have made shorting workers $1,500 or more a felony; it passed the Senate but went nowhere in the House.

"As the report makes clear, wage theft is a growing problem in Rhode Island. We believe a key reason is under the status quo, unscrupulous employers know they can cheat the system without real punishment," AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Patrick Crowley wrote in an email. "Making wage theft a felony will make employers think twice about taking advantage of working people."

This year's version of the bill was introduced Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey.

Opposition to the wage theft bill

The wage theft bill was opposed by the Rhode Island Business Coalition, the Society for Human Resources Management and the Associated General Contractors of America, among others.

Human resources professionals testified that the change could make managers felons for making honest administrative errors.

The Business Coalition, which includes the hospitality industry and manufacturers, said the bill would have a "chilling effect" on hiring independent contractors.

The Associated General Contractors said it could expose them to legal action for the behavior of subcontractors.

The wage theft paper found the highest percentage of worker misclassification cases in administrative and waste management services, followed by construction.

Co-author Ormiston is president of the Institute for Construction Economics Research.

Payroll fraud

Between 2016 and 2020, the number of stop-work orders and fines issued by the Department of Labor and Training peaked in 2017 before declining the following two years and dropping precipitously during the pandemic.

But it says a review of unemployment insurance audits from 2008 found 6% of employers misclassifying workers, suggesting the problem is getting worse.

"Payroll fraud is typically rooted in an employer’s desire to reduce labor costs to improve their own bottom line," the paper says. "Workers who are misclassified as independent contractors are denied their legal rights to overtime pay, social insurance (e.g., workers’ comp, UI), OSHA protections and other benefits afforded to employees."

