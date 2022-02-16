ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lost taxes and salaries: RI unions kick off a campaign to make wage theft a felony

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogCP6_0eGYqLAg00

In a renewed campaign to make wage theft a felony in Rhode Island, union leaders are pointing to new research that says more than 9% of the state's employers misclassify workers as independent contractors.

The paper from academics at the University of Massachusetts Labor Center and a construction-industry research group analyzed the results of state labor department unemployment insurance audits of Rhode Island employers from 2016 to last year.

It estimated that that $185 million in workers’ wages and salaries went unreported to the Department of Labor and Training in 2019, and that it cost the state from $25 million to $54 million in lost taxes that year.

'Restoring worker rights'

The paper's authors, Russell Ormiston of Allegheny College and Tom Juravich of UMass Amherst, conclude that changes in state labor law "offer considerable promise in restoring worker rights and ensuring greater justice in Rhode Island’s workplaces. The first is to make wage theft a felony."

That's music to the ears of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, which has put making wage theft a felony offense at the top of its legislative priorities for this year.

Alahverdian case:We flew to Scotland to find the American who faked his own death. What we found

Last year, a bill backed by Attorney General Peter Neronha would have made shorting workers $1,500 or more a felony; it passed the Senate but went nowhere in the House.

"As the report makes clear, wage theft is a growing problem in Rhode Island. We believe a key reason is under the status quo, unscrupulous employers know they can cheat the system without real punishment," AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Patrick Crowley wrote in an email. "Making wage theft a felony will make employers think twice about taking advantage of working people."

This year's version of the bill was introduced Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey.

Opposition to the wage theft bill

The wage theft bill was opposed by the Rhode Island Business Coalition, the Society for Human Resources Management and the Associated General Contractors of America, among others.

Human resources professionals testified that the change could make managers felons for making honest administrative errors.

The Business Coalition, which includes the hospitality industry and manufacturers, said the bill would have a "chilling effect" on hiring independent contractors.

Federal relief programs:Warwick man sentenced for defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

The Associated General Contractors said it could expose them to legal action for the behavior of subcontractors.

The wage theft paper found the highest percentage of worker misclassification cases in administrative and waste management services, followed by construction.

Co-author Ormiston is president of the Institute for Construction Economics Research.

Payroll fraud

Between 2016 and 2020, the number of stop-work orders and fines issued by the Department of Labor and Training peaked in 2017 before declining the following two years and dropping precipitously during the pandemic.

But it says a review of unemployment insurance audits from 2008 found 6% of employers misclassifying workers, suggesting the problem is getting worse.

"Payroll fraud is typically rooted in an employer’s desire to reduce labor costs to improve their own bottom line," the paper says. "Workers who are misclassified as independent contractors are denied their legal rights to overtime pay, social insurance (e.g., workers’ comp, UI), OSHA protections and other benefits afforded to employees."

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Fox News

Rep. Waltz urges Biden to sanction Putin, support Ukrainian resistance to create 'quagmire' for Russia

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., urged President Biden to show his "strength," arguing that is what the "world needs to see" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis, calling on Biden to enact sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and stand firm on supporting the Ukrainian resistance in order to create a "quagmire" for Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaffrey
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy