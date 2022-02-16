ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World, Disneyland make masks optional for fully vaccinated guests

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland will be rolling back some of their mask requirements for vaccinated guests this Thursday.

Starting Feb. 17, masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, according to guidelines released Tuesday .

Those who are not vaccinated will still need to wear masks in indoor locations, including attractions and theaters.

Walt Disney World said that all guests ages 2 and up will still need to wear masks on enclosed transportation such as buses, monorails, and the Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status.

A similar policy will go into place at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, where all guests will have to wear face coverings “in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid.”

Acceptable face coverings must be made of two layers of breathable material, cover the mouth and nose, and be secured so the guest can remain hands-free.

Neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind will not be allowed, according to Disney.

Costume masks are also not acceptable substitutes for face masks.

However, someone can use a plastic panel to allow someone to show their mouth so long as it is part of a fabric face covering that has no openings and meets the above requirements.

Disneyland and Disney World aren’t asking guests to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results, but encourage people to get vaccinated. Disneyland’s website states, “The State of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort.”

The changes at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park coincide with the state’s announcement that it will be ending its indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people on Wednesday, citing falling COVID-19 case numbers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

