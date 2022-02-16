Fate of Lakeland land donation remains undecided

Lakeland can’t decide what it wants to do with a piece of land a developer will donate to the city later this year.

Vince Smith will dedicate two parcels in his $90 million Lakeland Town Square (formerly Lakeland Commons) project, which is going up at U.S. 70 and Seed Tick Road, to the city.

One three-quarter-acre lot has been envisioned for a new fire station to serve the growing city, while the fate of the other is murkier.

The other roughly one-third-acre parcel (15,000 square feet) had been approved as a possible site for an 18,000-square-foot multi-story City Hall, school or municipal office, and one idea was the Lakeland School System (LSS) might opt to build new administrative offices there. But the district already had other plans in the works.

“While the Lakeland Town Square possibility was both generous and intriguing, we were already in the process of identifying future school sites during those discussions,” LSS Superintendent Ted Horrell said. “When the Board of Education made the decision to purchase two pieces of property, both of which have plenty of room for both a school and a central office, we decided not to pursue the Lakeland Town Square possibility since we now have options for a central office on our own properties.”

In light of the district’s decision, last week the Lakeland Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the project’s outline plan that swaps one lot back to the developer so he can build commercial space there. In return, the city now will get a slightly smaller parcel (13,500 square feet) not as centrally located in the development.

Lakeland Mayor Mike Cunningham (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“What this plan ultimately does is it provides the developer more square footage to actually put in some sales tax revenue retail space,” Lakeland Mayor Mike Cunningham said. “It does diminish our footprint from a city-use perspective to some degree.”

At the meeting, Smith addressed the need for the change.

“When we thought there was going to be a school board most likely there, that created synergy there (with) people coming and going,” Smith said. “But just to look at a grass field and a bank that’s been graded there, that is not ideal at all.”

Now a new pavilion or gazebo is considered a possibility for the smaller parcel, but some officials are not sure about the city even keeping long-term ownership of the tract. The city has the option to refuse the lot transferred to Lakeland after it is dedicated later this year.

Commissioner Jim Atkinson said part of the problem occurred when the city negotiated for the second parcel but never discussed how it would be used.

“I think it was always in our mind that we really didn’t need a City Hall at this time,” Atkinson said. “It’d be a perfect school admin building, and I think we pursued that for a while until (school officials) came back and said ‘we don’t need (it) anymore.’”

He prefers not to pursue a TIF agreement at this point to fund a pavilion or gazebo on the new lot, but he also is not ready to hand it back to the developer since it could be a great spot for a new City Hall in five or six years.

The board will discuss whether to keep the lot or not in the coming months.

“A pie-in-the-sky idea would be to have a post office there,” Commissioner Wesley Wright said. “And there could be other potential civic uses there one day.”