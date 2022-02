Tate McRae joins Maxwell and Crystal on Zoom to talk all about her upcoming tour and the 'terrifying' feeling of people listening to her music. "It's terrifying," Tate tells Maxwell and Crystal, "When I think of me and my fans talking about it [her music], it doesn't scare me. But when I think of like normal people listening to it, that's the worst. Like my brother's friends, you know?" Tate continues, "That's when it's kinda terrifying cause it's like they're reading my journal and that's weird.. I would never say that in front of them."

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO