CDC Dir. Walensky 'cautiously optimistic' as omicron cases trend downward

U.S. coronavirus cases are trending down in every state as the national average of daily deaths appears to plateau. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that every state is reporting a downward trend in new coronavirus infections. The U.S. was averaging more than 313,000 new coronavirus cases each day as of Friday – down from the country’s peak of over 800,000 infections reported on average each day in mid-January. But the current daily case average is still higher than any previous wave of the pandemic.

