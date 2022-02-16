CDC Dir. Walensky 'cautiously optimistic' as omicron cases trend downward

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,791 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, February 11, and 11 new deaths since yesterday. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: Cases With 1,791 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 910,900. Of today’s new cases, 243 are school-aged children. […]
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County health authorities reported a fifth straight day of fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 diagnoses on Monday, indicating that the surge of cases which led to skyrocketing pandemic totals to start 2022 may have begun to subside. Metro Health tallied 1,475 new cases to start...
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assessing its guidance on mask-wearing, its director said Wednesday, and may change its recommendations for local governments as Omicron cases continue to decline. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a press conference that she and other leaders...
I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
Infections, hospitalizations and deaths trended downward for the third straight week, according to Oregon Health Authority in its Thursday, Feb. 10 update. The state health authority reported 22 deaths, the same as the day before, and 6,344 have died with COVID-19-related illness in Oregon since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 3,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 671,923.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma COVID-19 case numbers continue their downward trend. The state Health Department reported about 2,200 cases for Sunday and Monday. The state’s numbers do not include positive at-home tests. Oklahoma has averaged about 2,900 cases every day for the past week. Monday’s number is...
U.S. coronavirus cases are trending down in every state as the national average of daily deaths appears to plateau. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that every state is reporting a downward trend in new coronavirus infections. The U.S. was averaging more than 313,000 new coronavirus cases each day as of Friday – down from the country’s peak of over 800,000 infections reported on average each day in mid-January. But the current daily case average is still higher than any previous wave of the pandemic.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a significant spike in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, NET Health CEO George Roberts says new cases are trending downward. “Last week, hospitalizations started to go down, as well,” he said. “So it seems like we’re kind of on the downward end of this major spike that we’ve seen, so that’s the good news.”
New Mexico reported just over 1,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which continues a downward trend in the state and around the country that prompted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials to say the U.S. is moving to a place where “COVID isn’t a crisis.”. On Wednesday, the state...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “While there’s no doubt we are quickly moving in the right direction, it’s simply too early for us to declare victory given the reality that thousands of Ohioans are still being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day.”. That's the message from Ohio...
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday that right now is not the time for state and local leaders to end COVID-19 restrictions. In an interview with WYPR, Walensky noted that while the agency is "cautiously optimistic" about case numbers and hospitalizations trending downward,...
There's a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, but those who might benefit from it know almost nothing about it, a new study shows. In spring 2021, for the first time in decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. Enthusiasm for the drug, aducanumab, was swiftly eclipsed by concerns about efficacy, prohibitive cost and serious side effects.
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While COVID cases trend downward in Topeka hospitals, some physicians worry about mental health disorders in patients who have survived the virus. The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says on Friday, Feb. 18, that while the number of employees in isolation trends down, the number of inpatients has trended slightly higher.
