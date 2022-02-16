ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Dir. Walensky 'cautiously optimistic' as omicron cases trend downward

Cover picture for the articleCenters for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky shared data...

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Oregon COVID cases, hospitalizations start downward trend

Infections, hospitalizations and deaths trended downward for the third straight week, according to Oregon Health Authority in its Thursday, Feb. 10 update. The state health authority reported 22 deaths, the same as the day before, and 6,344 have died with COVID-19-related illness in Oregon since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 3,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 671,923.
Oklahoma COVID-19 case numbers continue downward trend

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma COVID-19 case numbers continue their downward trend. The state Health Department reported about 2,200 cases for Sunday and Monday. The state’s numbers do not include positive at-home tests. Oklahoma has averaged about 2,900 cases every day for the past week. Monday’s number is...
Daily Coronavirus Cases Trending Downward in Every State as Deaths Appear to Plateau

U.S. coronavirus cases are trending down in every state as the national average of daily deaths appears to plateau. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that every state is reporting a downward trend in new coronavirus infections. The U.S. was averaging more than 313,000 new coronavirus cases each day as of Friday – down from the country’s peak of over 800,000 infections reported on average each day in mid-January. But the current daily case average is still higher than any previous wave of the pandemic.
NET Health CEO: New cases of COVID-19 trending downward in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a significant spike in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, NET Health CEO George Roberts says new cases are trending downward. “Last week, hospitalizations started to go down, as well,” he said. “So it seems like we’re kind of on the downward end of this major spike that we’ve seen, so that’s the good news.”
CDC optimistic as COVID cases decline

New Mexico reported just over 1,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which continues a downward trend in the state and around the country that prompted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials to say the U.S. is moving to a place where “COVID isn’t a crisis.”. On Wednesday, the state...
Study finds older Americans are largely unaware of new Alzheimer's drug

There's a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, but those who might benefit from it know almost nothing about it, a new study shows. In spring 2021, for the first time in decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. Enthusiasm for the drug, aducanumab, was swiftly eclipsed by concerns about efficacy, prohibitive cost and serious side effects.
What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
