Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster shoots under updated guidelines
Hollywood studios and unions have extended and updated pandemic workplace safety guidelines for movie and TV productions that will require vaccinated cast and crews to show they’ve received COVID-19 booster shots.
SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 actors and other performers, told members Wednesday that the industry’s return-to-work agreement had been extended until April 30 and updated to reflect changes in the pandemic.
As of March 15, if a production mandates that all cast and crew need to be vaccinated to work in the most high-risk areas of its film sets, that will require workers to show they’ve also received booster shots in addition to the two original doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Among other changes: employers will provide the more protective KN95 or N95 masks; and productions will be allowed to use cheaper and faster antigen tests. Film workers can still bank up to 10 days for COVID-19-related sick leave.
Read the full story on LATimes.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0