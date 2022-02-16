ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2 hit, killed when pickup truck overturns onto east NC sidewalk

By Mike Andrews
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were hit and killed when a truck involved in a crash in east Charlotte overturned onto the sidewalk Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 2:48 p.m. in the 4900 block of E W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old James Payne was traveling at a “high rate of speed” east on Harris Blvd when it struck the rear of a Dodge Ram pickup, authorities said.

Investigators said the Dodge hit the curb and began to overturn along the sidewalk where two pedestrians were walking. Both were struck.

The Honda skidded to a stop before Payne parked it in a nearby parking lot.

One of the pedestrians, 75-year-old Enedina Fernandez was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. The other pedestrian, 23-year-old Nabila Rasoul, was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

The drivers of the vehicles were not injured and remained on the scene.

CMPD said they suspect speed and impairment to be factors in the collision for Payne. Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash for the driver of the Dodge.

Payne was charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle, DWI, reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse. He was also charged for having an open container of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and various other traffic offenses.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-0600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist deaths spike in 2021 on SC roads

There’s a deadly trend on the radars of state troopers, motorcyclist deaths reached a decades high on South Carolina roads in 2021. 154 motorcyclists died on South Carolina roads in 2021. Data from South Carolina's Highway Patrol shows the last time there was that many deaths in one year was 1980.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

