ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Vince McMahon Expected To Treat Cody Rhodes As A ‘Huge Deal’ In WWE

By Thomas Lowson
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Chairman Vince McMahon will reportedly make sure Cody Rhodes is treated as a ‘huge deal’ if he returns to the company. Cody, alongside his wife Brandi, both left AEW earlier this week, and it has been reported that it’s very likely he’ll be back with WWE in the near...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On Cody Rhodes From WWE And AEW, Brandi Rhodes

There is said to be plenty of support for Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes within AEW, according to Fightful Select. While there were some disagreements between Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan, that led to the departure, word is that the split was at least “amicable.”. There have been...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Wade Keller
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Eric Bischoff
411mania.com

Latest On Reaction In AEW and WWE To Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit

A new report has several more details on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ AEW exit, including backstage reactions and his potential WWE future. Fightful Select has a lengthy piece on the Rhodes’ exit, which note that the split between Rhodes and AEW was “amicable.”. The report repeats the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Saw Himself In WWE HOFer

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross went back and relived the infamous Monday Night RAW from February of 1997 when Shawn Michaels relinquished the WWF Championship, stating he had lost his smile. Ross revealed what the reaction of most talent backstage was to the news that Shawn was going to retire and drop the belt that night.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
FlurrySports

Fantasy Booking Cody Rhodes’ Return to the WWE

Just over three years ago, the wrestling world was turned on its head when Cody Rhodes stood next to Tony Khan and the Young Bucks to announce the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Since then, AEW has been the darling of the wrestling community as an alternative to WWE. The most vocal figure of that opposition was often Cody Rhodes.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Intercontinental Champion#Evp#Wwe Tv
411mania.com

Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Smackdown tag team title match never took place at WWE Elimination Chamber, as The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell rang. It was ruled that the Raiders couldn’t compete, so the match was called off. According to Fightful Select, the segment happened as it was planned to and the match was not cut for time. It was always the plan for the Usos to attack and cause the match to get called off.
WWE
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy