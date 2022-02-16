Man serving life in prison for New Bedford murder has sentence commuted

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — For the first time in more than two decades, a Massachusetts man serving life in prison has had his sentence commuted.

The Massachusetts Governor’s Council unanimously voted to commute Thomas Koonce’s first-degree murder conviction, which means he is now eligible for parole.

While testifying in front of the council, Koonce accepted full responsibility for the 1987 murder of 24-year-old Mark Santos.

Koonce, who was 20 years old at the time, has admitted to pulling the trigger from a car window in an attempt to break up a fight in New Bedford. He claims he was trying to shoot over the crowd and not into it.

Gov. Charlie Baker recommended Koonce be commuted last month, stating that he believes the 54-year-old has paid his “debt to the Commonwealth.”

Koonce was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1992.

“This sentence was justly unfair and never should have been designated as a first-degree murder,” council member Marilyn Devaney said.

Devaney believes Koonce’s conviction is the “most egregious example of racial disparity.”

“I believe if there were Black jurors among them, he would be convicted of involuntary manslaughter and would be out today,” she continued. “We can’t give him back the years he’s lost, but we can vote to give him a successful future.”

While behind bars, the former United States Marine helped establish a restorative justice program and earned degree from Boston University, all while regularly attending church and maintaining employment.

“It’s not what they did back when they were found guilty, it’s what they’ve done with their lives since then,” council member Mary Hurley said.

“What he did in prison was incredible,” council member Robert Jubinville added. “I give him an A+++ … I don’t know how he ever did that under those conditions.”

But regardless of their personal beliefs, the council knew they had a difficult decision to make.

“If you are convicted of first-degree murder, you don’t get parole,” council member Joseph Ferreira said. “The victim’s family does not want him released because they are never going to get their son back.”

12 News spoke with Santos’ mother following Wednesday’s vote but she had no comment.

Koonce must now go before the Massachusetts Parole Board, which approved his commutation last fall. His release date has not been scheduled, but it will likely happen before July 1.

The Governor’s Council also commuted the sentence of 48-year-old William Allen, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 1997.

