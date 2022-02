CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 regarding a shooting death that occurred on Friday night. According to a release, officers responded to 7804 Eve Ave. at 7:35 p.m. on Friday night in connection to shots in the area. Once there, officers discovered a 21-year-old male slumped in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in front of 7800 Dudley Ave.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO