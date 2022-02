For the first time since welcoming a daughter in May 2021, Naomi Campbell is introducing her little one to the world in a big way — on the cover of ‘Vogue’!. Naomi Campbell, 51, cradles her infant daughter in a stunning new shoot for British Vogue. While gracing the cover of the magazine’s March issue, Naomi wears a black crop top and matching pants, with her daughter held tightly to her chest. The baby’s profile can be clearly seen in the image. This is the first time that Naomi has publicly shared a picture of her little one, who was born in May 2021.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO