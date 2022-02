LEXINGTON, S.C. — If you've driven past the Gibson Pond Park in Lexington you will notice some changes. "A lot of the things including plants, some of the picnic shelters were washed out when the flood happened so it was just an overall overhaul of the park to make improvements and make it more beautiful than it was before," said Laurin Barnes, communications manager for the town of Lexington.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO