NC House reaches agreement on new district maps, but no compromise yet in Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ahead of a vote Wednesday night, Republican and Democratic leaders in the state House of Representatives said they’ve reached agreement on new district maps for that chamber, but no such compromise has been reached in the Senate.

Republicans, who control the legislature, unveiled updated maps for the state’s 14 Congressional seats as well as the state Senate and House of Representatives. The state Supreme Court earlier this month ordered lawmakers to redraw them after determining Republicans had illegally gerrymandered them for partisan advantage.

“After a week of working with Senate Democrats on a collaborative map-drawing process for the Senate map, we have not been able to reach a consensus. I met with Sen. Blue on several occasions to hash out details, but at the end of the day yesterday it was clear we were not going to reach an agreement on how to respond to the court’s directions,” said Republican Senate leader Phil Berger in a statement. “The Senate and Congressional maps released today are competitive maps that fully comply with the court’s order.”

Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake), the Senate’s Democratic leader, disputed Berger’s characterization of their talks.

“This process has not been collaborative, and it is clear to me that Senate Republicans had no real interest in finding a legislative solution,” he said.

Republicans released their proposed maps Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The Supreme Court has set a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday for them to submit their plans for a three-judge panel in Wake County to consider.

The House and Senate are expected to vote on the maps Wednesday and Thursday.

“Based on the measurements that have been relayed to me on this map, I’m confident that it’s going to comply with court’s order. Again, we meet both of those big standards that they gave us,” said Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell).

The House and Senate released different versions of proposed Congressional maps, but Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said they planned to move forward with the Senate version, which can be viewed here .

However, late Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke), said that map will undergo further changes, which will be considered by a legislative committee Thursday morning.

The proposed map for the state House can be seen here .

While the revised maps would lead to Democrats winning more seats than under the districts Republicans approved in the fall, Meredith College political analyst David McLennan said Republicans are still favored to win most of the state legislative seats and Congressional seats.

“For the Democrats to win the majority, it would be a very heavy lift,” he said.

Based on the way the revised Congressional maps have been drawn so far, Republicans likely would win no more than nine of the state’s 14 seats, he said. The map they approved in the fall could have led to Republicans winning as many as 11 of them.

North Carolina currently has eight Republicans and five Democrats representing the state in the U.S. House.

The current proposed Congressional map includes a district in the Triad that would be favorable to current U.S. Rep Kathy Manning (D) winning re-election. Under the old map, Manning had been drawn into the same Republican-leaning district as U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R).

Democrats had criticized Republicans for splitting the three largest counties (Wake, Mecklenburg and Guilford) each into three different Congressional districts. Under the revised proposal, that’s no longer the case.

McLennan said as for the state legislative maps, the revised proposals make it much less likely that Republicans could win a veto-proof supermajority and would allow Democrats to pick up a few more seats than they otherwise would have.

Asher Hildebrand, a Duke University professor who used to work for U.S. Rep. David Price (D), said the proposed House map still makes it quite difficult for Democrats to win control of the General Assembly.

“The overall balance of seats is clearly fairer in this map, but it’s also important to consider whether the map responds to swings in the electorate. Even if this map produced, say, 55 Dem seats in an average year, it’s unlikely to produce a Dem majority even in a wave election,” he tweeted Wednesday.

After a discussion Wednesday afternoon on the proposed state House map, Democrats all voted against advancing that map to a vote on the House floor.

“At this point, the map is not where we would like to see it be. I still have faith that we can possibly get there,” said House Democratic Leader Rep. Robert Reives (D-Chatham). “I believe that we haven’t quite complied with the court’s order.”

Among the change in the proposed state Senate map, a notable one is that it no longer draws Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) and Sen. Natasha Marcus (D-Mecklenburg) in the same district. The map approved in the fall would have had them in the same Republican-leaning district.

It will ultimately be up to the courts to determine whether any of the maps the General Assembly passes are actually adopted. Judges could also choose to utilize maps submitted by other parties in the lawsuit. The three-judge panel also has brought in an expert known as a Special Master to help them with assessing the submitted proposals and potentially drawing maps of their own.

The final maps will help determine which candidates end up running for office in the May 17 primary election. The Supreme Court has asked a lower court in Wake County to choose maps by noon Wednesday, Feb. 23, with the goal of opening the filing period for candidates the next day.

