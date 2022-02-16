ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Sunrise host Sam Armytage, 45, admits it's too late for her to have children in a rare personal interview: 'It was on my radar but it hasn't happened'

By Jo Scrimshire
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Samantha Armytage has revealed she once hoped to have children, but admits she is now 'a bit past that' at the age of 45.

The former Sunrise presenter spoke about her family plans during a rare personal interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday.

Armytage was on the program to promote her podcast Something to Talk About when she congratulated radio host Kyle Sandilands and his fiancée Tegan Kynaston on their recent pregnancy announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i65vy_0eGYmJyi00
Family plans: Samantha Armytage (pictured in December 2019) has revealed she once hoped to have children, but admits she is now 'a bit past that' at the age of 45

Sandilands, 50, then asked if starting a family was something Armytage had ever considered, and she told him she was 'a bit past that' at her age.

The Channel Seven personality said it 'was on my radar' at one stage in her life 'but it just hasn't happened'.

She added: 'You have to just redirect your path.'

Despite having no children of her own, Armytage said she cherished being an aunt to her sister's kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Zj62_0eGYmJyi00
Acceptance: The former Sunrise presenter (left, with former co-host David 'Kochie' Koch) said on Thursday having children 'was on my radar' at one stage in her life 'but it hasn't happened'

She also spoke of her idyllic country life in the NSW Southern Highlands, where she lives on a farm with her husband, Richard Lavender.

Sandilands joked that if he and Kynaston didn't bond with their child, which is due in August, they could always adopt them out to Armytage.

Armytage has been enjoying a quieter life in the countryside since quitting Sunrise in March last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqJgz_0eGYmJyi00
News: Armytage was on The Kyle and Jackie O Show to promote her podcast when she congratulated host Kyle Sandilands and his fiancée Tegan Kynaston (right) on their pregnancy

She sold her North Bondi home for $2.8million in July 2020, in a telling sign she planned to move to the Southern Highlands full-time.

While she has been replaced on Sunrise by newsreader Natalie Barr, Armytage is still signed to Seven and will make a guest appearance on Farmer Wants a Wife this year.

She tied the knot with Lavender, a successful equestrian businessman, at his home in Bowral on New Year's Eve in 2020.

Lavender has two adult daughters, Sasha and Grace, with whom Armytage is close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHqZH_0eGYmJyi00
Question: Sandilands asked if starting a family was something Armytage had ever considered, and she said she was 'a bit past that'. She is pictured here with her husband, Richard Lavender

Daily Mail

