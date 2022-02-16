ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Graduation rates at Oneida County school districts vary; most are over 90%

By Amy Neff Roth, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Graduation rates in Oneida County school districts in 2021 ran from 74% in Rome to 98% in Oriskany.

Statewide, 86.1% of the students who started ninth grade in 2017 had graduated by last August, an increase of 1.3%, according to data released by the New York State Education Department on Wednesday. And that graduation rate is an increase of 9.4% from the rate for the 2008 cohort of students entering ninth grade.

In 2020, the average graduation rate for students throughout Oneida County was 85%, right around the state average of 84.8%. The county average for 2021 is not yet available.

"A high school diploma is more than a piece of paper," said state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa in a release. "For many, a diploma is the key to unlocking opportunities that may seem out of reach. We can realize educational equity by enabling all students to earn this key to their future success."

The state is currently reviewing its graduation requirements.

Graduation data: Find your school district here

Class of 2021: Graduation rates inched up as Regents exam requirements eased

More: NY releases high school graduation rates: See how local schools did in 2019

All Oneida County school districts had graduation rates of at least 85%, except for Utica and Rome where the rates were 82% and 74% respectively. In 2020, the rate for Utica was 73% and the rate for Rome was 82%.

On the district level, where small shifts in the composition of a class can make a big difference from year to year, rates tend to jump around more between years and trends need to be studied over longer periods of time.

Camden's graduation rate was 85%, and Adirondack's and New York Mill's 87%. All other Oneida County graduation rates topped 90% with the highest in Oriskany at 98%, followed by New Hartford at 97%.

The state data makes it clear that certain subgroups are significantly less likely to graduate than others: Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans, English language learners and students with disabilities,

"We know educational opportunities are not equally available to all students," Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young Jr. said in a release. "Graduation rates are one metric we use to identify where inequities exist so we can better support our students and education communities."

Across the state, though, these groups saw gain, with the rate for English language learners up 14.5%. Most racial and ethnic groups saw more modest gains as well, except for whites whose graduation rate actually fell by 0.5%.

In Oneida County, students with disabilities tended to have significantly lower graduation rates, dropping as low as 38% in Camden and Rome. But in Sauquoit Valley, all students with disabilities graduated, compared to 93% of the general education population.

Most of the students from racial or ethnic minorities go to school in Rome or Utica where Black students graduated at rates of 66% and 76% respectively. In Rome, only 59% of Latino students graduated, but in Utica, 85% graduated, tying the white population.

Asian students graduated at the highest rate in Utica at 86%.

In many local districts, girls were also significantly more likely to graduate than boys with the biggest gap in Clinton where all girls in the cohort graduated, but only 82% of the boys.

Amy Roth is the health and education reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Amy Roth at aroth@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Graduation rates at Oneida County school districts vary; most are over 90%

