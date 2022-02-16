Canton City Schools announced changes Wednesday afternoon to Friday's boys basketball game featuring McKinley and visiting GlenOak at Memorial Field House.

It now will be a varsity-only event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Spectators will be limited to two parents/guardians of varsity players and cheerleaders. They will be issued codes on Thursday to access and purchase their two tickets. All tickets must be purchased online. There will be no ticket sales at the gate.

According to a press release by the Canton City Schools, the district made this decision in partnership with Plain Local Schools, "out of an abundance of caution due to information provided by local authorities regarding a possible safety and security issue."

All tickets previously purchased for this game will be refunded automatically.

The statement added, "The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority."

The Canton Repository has left several messages seeking comments from Canton and Plain Local school officials.

Police Lt. Dennis Garren, in an email, said the school district made the changes. He referred all questions regarding the situation to district officials.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 'Possible safety and security issue' prompts change to McKinley-GlenOak boys basketball game