Let a Houma-area nutrition expert take you on a healthy grocery shopping trip

By The Courier and Daily Comet
 7 days ago
Do you need help with knowing what healthy foods to purchase? Want

to know why the vegetables and fruits are at the beginning of the store? Need help with reading food labels?

Sign up for a healthy shopping tour of local Rouses stores with LSU AgCenter Area Nutrition Agent Becky Gautreaux.

Looking for lunch?:Try the new food truck park in Gray

Tours begin at 9 a.m. and last an hour to 90 minutes. Here's a schedule of Rouses tours:

March 14: 1428 Crescent Ave., Lockport.

March 21: 1410 St. Charles St., Houma.

March 29: 2113 S. Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow.

April 11: 561 Grand Caillou Road, Houma.

April 12: 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux.

April 26: 1653 Saint Mary St., Thibodaux.

May 3: 9465 East Park Ave., Houma.

Register at bit.ly/3uR7UBU or by calling the LSU AgCenter at 446-1316.

-- Staff reports

Comments / 0

