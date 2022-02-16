ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

La Crosse County drops to ‘Very High’ COVID transmission rate

By Jourdan Vian
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

MADISON (WKBT) — Covid cases are going down. La Crosse and its surrounding counties have fallen to the “Very High” transmission rate from “Critically High,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Cases in La Crosse County have fallen 42% in the past two weeks to 927.4 per 100,000 people.

DHS thanked Wisconsinites for their efforts to stop the spread in its Wednesday update.

COVID-19 disease activity is falling throughout the state. Just one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties remains in the critically high range, which means there are more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

Douglas County in the far north is the only “critically high” county as of Wednesday.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holmen police warn of payroll scam

HOLMEN (WKBT) — The Holmen Police Department on Thursday warned the community of a payroll scam affecting several people in our area. According to police, someone is using fake email addresses and pretending to be an employee of the business asking to have their direct deposit information changed. They fill out the change forms and submit fake voided checks. “We...
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire hosting Home and Garden Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The 43rd annual Home and Garden Show starts tomorrow in Eau Claire. Everything starts at 1 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. More than 100 vendors will take part to help anyone planning their home projects. The show runs through Sunday. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now   More than half of educators nationwide facing...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Watch: Gov. Evers takes questions at ADRC in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers will take questions from La Crosse area media outlets Wednesday at the La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center. The governor has also visited West Bend and Green Bay Thursday. You can watch his La Crosse press conference live on the News 8 Now Facebook page.   Recent News Headlines from News...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Polls open across Wisconsin for spring primary voting

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Voters are heading to the polls for spring primary election in Wisconsin. Polls are open through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Please note that some school districts overlap on different county lines. La Crosse County La Crosse School District election (Vote for 3): Mary LaMothe Juan F. Jimenez Katie Berkedal Dawn Comeau Merideth Garcia Jake Williams Kimberly Krejchik Kent...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW System reveals plans to remove mask requirements

MADISON (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin intends to remove its mask requirements by spring break, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Wednesday. Thompson said widespread vaccination on university campuses and the decrease in on-campus cases makes it a good time to lift mask mandates as soon as March 1, but no later than spring break, which begins March 11...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mississippi Valley Conservancy and Hanson family partner to preserve family farm

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WKBT) — A Trempealeau County family farm will be preserved for the future after owner Karen Hanson entered into an agreement with Mississippi Valley Conservancy. Hanson on Tuesday entered a voluntary conservation easement, which permanently restricts certain uses of the land, such as residential subdivision and quarrying.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin Assembly passes proposed constitutional amendment to increase cash bail amounts

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — In a 70-21 vote, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill for a state constitutional amendment to increase cash bail amounts in a quest to make it harder for those with a violent history to post bail and be free before their trials. State Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield, believes amending the Constitution would help aid judges consider...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
