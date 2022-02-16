La Crosse County drops to ‘Very High’ COVID transmission rate

MADISON (WKBT) — Covid cases are going down. La Crosse and its surrounding counties have fallen to the “Very High” transmission rate from “Critically High,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Cases in La Crosse County have fallen 42% in the past two weeks to 927.4 per 100,000 people.

DHS thanked Wisconsinites for their efforts to stop the spread in its Wednesday update.

COVID-19 disease activity is falling throughout the state. Just one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties remains in the critically high range, which means there are more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

Douglas County in the far north is the only “critically high” county as of Wednesday.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Wisconsin Assembly passes proposed constitutional amendment to increase cash bail amounts

Gov. Evers calls on lawmakers to pass $150 taxpayer refund during State of the State address

Hype around Winter Olympics in Beijing boosts cha-ching at Mt. La Crosse

Westby restaurant celebrates ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day’ by giving back

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.