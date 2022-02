SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go again colder air to move in on Saturday but thankfully it won’t be as cold as last weekend’s big chill when highs were only in the 50s. We will see fog roll in overnight and then mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout much of the day on Saturday. There is a 40% chance for showers mainly in the morning and then that tapers off to 20% for the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be brisk out of the north at 10-20 mph during the morning but coming down just a little in the afternoon.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO