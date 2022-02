A bitterly cold start to the day with temperatures down in the single digits range and wind chills below zero in spots. Today will be sunny but it stays very cold with highs only in the mid to upper 20s, well below the average high of 40°. Overnight is clear and cold with lows in the teens, but we’ll start to warm tomorrow afternoon. Highs Wednesday will make it into the mid 40s. Expect sunshine to start the day with increasing clouds into the afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy at times from the south, gusts around 25MPH. Overnight stays partly clear and warmer with lows around 40°.

