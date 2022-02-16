ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transit seeking public input for equity, modernization study

By Nathan Crawford
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia's Department of Rail and Public Transportation is asking the public to share their transit stories as part of a two-year study and assessment project.

The project, Virginia Transit Equity and Modernization Study, passed with bipartisan support during the 2021 General Assembly Special Session. The study is meant to assess current conditions and develop a plan to create a more equitable and modern transit service across the Commonwealth.

As part of the study, the public is asked to submit a story about how transportation has played a role in their lives and where they would like to see Virginia's transit grow in the future.

Share your transit story here .

