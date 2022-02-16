ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Search ends for victims of Carteret County plane crash after all remains recovered

By Jason O. Boyd, Cheyenne Pagan, Claire Molle, Claire Curry
 3 days ago

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reports the search has ended for the eight victims of the plane crash that happened off the coast Sunday afternoon.

All the remains of the victims who died in the crash have been recovered, officials said.

Down East community shows its love for victims of plane crash through fundraisers, other forms of support

The Carteret County Sheriff Office said in a press release that the command center at the Down East Fire Department in Sea Level would also be closed. Officials indicated the fuselage and other items from the original crash site were recovered.

Loss of classmates from East Carteret High in plane crash especially tough on staff, students

The bodies of the victims were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Carteret County. After the individuals have been identified and examined at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, their remains would be taken to East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville for further examination and identification, officials said.

Coast Guard suspends search for victims of Sunday’s Carteret County plane crash; vigil held Tuesday night

Carteret County citizen makes blue bows to honor plane crash victims

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reports two of the passengers have been positively identified. Their remains have been turned over to their respective families.

“Sheriff Asa Buck and other officials have personally met with the surviving Carteret County family members to express the love and support of the Down East community and Carteret County in its entirety,” said Maj. Jason Wank with the sheriff’s office.

Carteret County communities broken-hearted about crash, fate of those involved

The Sheriffs Office has collected numerous aircraft parts including the flight data recorder, which will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident.

“Sheriff Asa Buck and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to all the families affected by this tragedy. We ask the community to keep the families in your thoughts and prayers,” Wank said.

11-year-old boy reported missing in South Carolina found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police said Saturday morning that an 11-year-old boy reported missing on Friday has been found safe. He had been last seen when he ran away from a home on Gordon Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to police. He was considered to be in danger because of his age […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
