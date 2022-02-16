ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier 25th Anniversary Event Lets You Battle Royale As Blocky Cloud

By Jason Fanelli
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII occurs this month, and Square Enix is marking the milestone in its mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier with a limited-time celebration. Players can earn unique skins and rewards during the event--which runs from now until February 28--including outfits...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042's low population has effectively turned one player into the host of an entire region

One Battlefield 2042 player has become the de facto host of the entire South African region due to its low population. That's according to a report from Reddit user Vandeiedakaf, a PC player who claims that the game's South African pool is so small, and connections to bigger servers are so thin, that local Portal options are "the only way to get a game" in the region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS1 RPG Returning This April

The PS4 wasn't known for its RPGs. While many great RPGs released on the PS4 -- like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Bloodborne -- the console wasn't defined by its RPGs. The same was true about the PS3, and to an extent the PS2. A PlayStation console hasn't been defined by RPGs since the PS1, when some of the best RPGs of all time released, and many of them released as PS1 exclusives, like Chrono Cross, which is being remastered and re-released this April.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update goes live, here’s what’s included in patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update is finally here, developer CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X-optimized versions of the sci-fi action-RPG are now available as part of the new patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077, which also includes updates for the existing versions of the game on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Vii#Final Fantasy 7#Mobile Device#Battle Royale#Square Enix#The First Soldier#Cloud Aerith#Cloud Dress#Soldiergame#Ui
PC Gamer

Ultima Online is still receiving updates as it celebrates its 25th anniversary

As reported by Massively Overpowered, the venerable MMO Ultima Online turns 25 in September, and developer Broadsword is celebrating with in-game rewards. Ultima Online was a foundational MMO. Initially released by Origin Systems in 1997, its robust, unique systems have helped it retain a core base of players all these years later despite titanic shifts in the genre like the release of Everquest and World of Warcraft. Ultima Online is also the source of one of gaming's greatest stories: The Assassination of Lord British by the Coward Rainz.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6: Rockstar Games officially confirms new Grand Theft Auto release for PS5 and Xbox

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success comes is thanks to its many rereleases on next generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news around an upcoming sequel.Well that day seems to have finally arrived, as Rockstar Games has made an official announcement on its website confirming the speculation: Grand Theft Auto 6 is in active development.The publisher seems to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Cloud Gaming on the Nintendo Switch Lets You Play Big Games on Your Portable Console

There are plenty of ways to play your favorite games, especially on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's latest and greatest system is a popular handheld/TV console hybrid that allows you to switch seamlessly from your TV to portable play at a moment's notice. But thanks to cloud gaming, you can also have access to even bigger games as long as you have a stable internet connection.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar+

Nintendo brings games, merch, and more in a new digital storefront

Nintendo's launched the My Nintendo Store, a complete revamp of its US-facing digital storefront. The brand new site launched yesterday, and you can find it at the previous Nintendo Store site address. The new venture is basically bringing all Nintendo-made products under one roof for its US audience, so there's now one place you can purchase games, merchandise, and more, all from the same place.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Metroid Fans Are Not Happy About Wii U and 3DS eShop Closures

Yesterday, Nintendo announced that it plans on closing down the Wii U and 3DS eShops in March 2023. The announcement gives plenty of time to plan out purchases, but many are worried about the future, particularly fans of the Metroid franchise. As it currently stands, just three games in the series can be played on Nintendo Switch: Metroid, Super Metroid, and last year's Metroid Dread. Of those three, the former two can only be played with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. However, the Wii U and 3DS have many more options that will be unavailable starting next year.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mobile Suit Gundam Says "Real-Life Gunpla Battles" Are Coming This Year

Mobile Suit Gundam has become so popular since first arriving in the 1970s that it has even infiltrated the real world, with life-sized statues bursting their way into numerous locales in Japan. With the Walking Gundam being one of the most ambitious statues ever created, this year is seeing the mech franchise taking another big step by hyping "Real Life Gunpla Battles" which will see Gundam plastic models digitized and pit against one another in a winner-takes-all virtual landscape.
COMICS
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Officially Releases Uncharted Skins, Teases In-Game Treasure Hunt

With the live-action Uncharted movie making its way into theaters this weekend, there have been no shortage of ways for fans of the iconic video game franchise to share their love. That has been confirmed to include a collaboration with the popular Epic Games battle royale Fortnite, with a number of skins and cosmetic items tied to both the games and the movie. On Thursday, Epic released an official reveal trailer for the Uncharted collaboration, which both reveals the cosmetic items and the launch of an in-game treasure hunt.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 May Not Be the Next Zelda Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is supposedly releasing this year, but it may not be the next Zelda game released. Fans of the long-running Nintendo series are increasingly desperate for not just a release date for the game, but any information on the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Nintendo still doesn't have an update for these fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Not only have things been quiet on the Breath of the Wild 2 front, but on the Zelda front in general, which is odd for a variety of reasons. There's no Zelda game releasing in the first half of this year, and if Breath of the Wild 2 doesn't hit, it looks like there will be any Zelda this year. That said, according to a well-known Nintendo leaker, Nintendo isn't going to let this happen. Breath of the Wild 2 is apparently not the only Zelda game in development and it's apparently not the only Zelda game that could release this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask comes to Nintendo Switch Online next week

February is already a crowded month for games, but not even the likes of Horizon Forbidden West can scare away Link. The rerelease of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to Nintendo Switch Online on Feb. 25. If that date sounds familiar, it’s probably because it’s also the release date of Elden Ring — which, for what it’s worth, won’t be available on Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Labyrinth Trials in Path of Exile: Detailed Walkthrough

In PoE, there are lots of maps and stages that you have to complete for the endgame. But apart from that, there are also dungeons with monsters, traps, and puzzles. These kinds of dungeons are called “Labyrinth”. But you have to unlock the Labyrinth first to play in...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy