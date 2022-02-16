ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Micro-Moneymakers With Swagbucks Live

By Chuck
doctorofcredit.com
 3 days ago

Reader TDD sent in some small moneymakers from the Swagbucks Live app. It’s a separate app which I don’t have and the offers likely vary by person. These are very small wins, but it’s been a slow day so I decided to post the information as it was sent in, let...

www.doctorofcredit.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

Micro-Mobility Platform Helbiz Integrates With Klarna

Fresh off announcing its plans to go public, micro-mobility company Helbiz has launched an integration with buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna. “This integration provides flexibility to riders to decide how they pay for their trips and furthers Helbiz’s goal of opening up mobility options for more people,” Helbiz Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Hannestad said in a Thursday (Feb. 10) news release.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

How to get started with Wordle: From beginner to expert in an afternoon

Josh Wardle’s word game, Wordle, may have just moved to The New York Times, but even before the move, the game caused a massive internet explosion. Wordle is everywhere, flooding all of our social media posts, but that’s something to take solace in. Wordle provides a healthy distraction from all of our daily anxiety. A reprieve where the rules make sense and hard work can pay off.
ACCIDENTS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nature.com

Micro-mechanical blood clot testing using smartphones

Frequent prothrombin time (PT) and international normalized ratio (INR) testing is critical for millions of people on lifelong anticoagulation with warfarin. Currently, testing is performed in hospital laboratories or with expensive point-of-care devices limiting the ability to test frequently and affordably. We report a proof-of-concept PT/INR testing system that uses the vibration motor and camera on smartphones to track micro-mechanical movements of a copper particle. The smartphone system computed the PT/INR with inter-class correlation coefficients of 0.963 and 0.966, compared to a clinical-grade coagulation analyzer for 140 plasma samples and demonstrated similar results for 80 whole blood samples using a single drop of blood (10"‰Î¼l). When tested with 79 blood samples with coagulopathic conditions, the smartphone system demonstrated a correlation of 0.974 for both PT/INR. Given the ubiquity of smartphones in the global setting, this proof-of-concept technology may provide affordable and effective PT and INR testing in low-resource environments.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
Fast Company

Are micro- or macro-influencers best for your brand campaign?

Most brand marketers don’t actually compare the potential revenue impact versus the actual sales performance of their organic influencer programming, even though influencer marketing spending is expected to top $4 billion this year. Although spend levels are approaching that of digital advertising, a “thumbs up” or a “like” is often enough to claim success.
ECONOMY
Sun Chronicle

Bill Zuck: Hello! Can you hear me now?

Like so many conversations with my kids, here was another one that I didn’t expect to have so soon. I figured it would take place eventually — someday — but not while they were so young. Fortunately this time, I had good answers. And I’m thankful that now I’m on notice; I know the topic will definitely come up again, so I can more fully prepare myself.
RELATIONSHIPS
Andre Oentoro

An Overview of the Scrum Framework: Helpful Tips For Beginners

Scrum Framework is a framework for running projects that involves iterative and incremental development. It is a popular Agile project management methodology that provides guidelines to the team members on how to work in an entirely self-organized manner, without having a dedicated Project Manager.
Tree Langdon

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Money

For when you’re so successful that you’re ahead of yourself. Entrepreneurs eventually get to the stage in their business where they are considering taking it to the next level.
Next Avenue

Ageism in the Self-checkout Lane

It's time to raise awareness about how technology frustrations and lack of human interaction can be detrimental to older adults. There's a new form of ageism taking root and it appears to be an unintended consequence of both technology and a shrinking labor market. I refer to it as Self-checkout Ageism and it can be witnessed at major grocery store chains, coffee shops, and retailers.
RETAIL
CNBC

'Bite-sized fun': The psychology behind your sudden Wordle obsession

If your first waking moments are spent making a fresh list of five-letter words, then you already know the allure of the internet's hottest viral word game: Wordle. Since it first launched in October, Wordle has drawn in millions of daily players who desperately try to guess one new five-letter word each day in no more than six attempts. Even if you haven't played Wordle, it's likely your social media feeds have been flooded with yellow, green and gray emoji squares from Wordle players broadcasting their daily results.
TECHNOLOGY
Ethan Hawley

A Simple Guide for Creating a Fresh Start

Do you feel overwhelmed by all of the responsibilities in your life? Do you feel like you can't get ahead no matter what you do? Then, it might be time for a new beginning. Of course, a fresh start can mean different things to different people, but there are some common themes. In this article, I will look at nine ways to start over that may help you rediscover your life!
Upworthy

Wordle freaks, welcome to the soul-crushing awesomeness of Quordle

Yes, yes, I know. Wordle, Wordle, Wordle. The world has been thoroughly Wordle-ized for the past couple of months. By now you're either a dedicated daily player or are trying your best to ignore the yellow and green boxes that flood your social media feed each day. As a self-professed word nerd, I'm a fan. Word games are my jam, and Wordle is just challenging enough to be fun without being too taxing. It's a light little exercise to get my brain moving over coffee in the morning and a fun little collective endeavor to share with my fellow humans.
TECHNOLOGY

