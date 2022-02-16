Reportedly armed man in standoff with police in Hollywood near elementary school

| Photo by srd515 via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 2.0 )

A man reported to be armed was in a vehicle in a standoff with police Wednesday in a parking lot in Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers went to the 1600 block of Schrader Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. on a report of a man with a gun in a vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Paramedics were sent to the area on standby, and some streets were closed, including Hollywood Boulevard between Cherokee and Wilcox avenues, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene, and the standoff was continuing early Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Nearby Selma Avenue Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to Los Angeles school police.