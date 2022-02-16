ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

 3 days ago
The Denver Nuggets (32-25) stop by Chase Center Wednesday to play the Golden State Warriors (42-16) at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Denver has won four out of its last five games (4-1 against the spread (ATS)) including two straight games at the Toronto Raptors (110-109 Saturday) and versus the Orlando Magic (121-111 Monday).

Golden State has dropped three of its last four games (0-4 ATS), which includes a 119-104 blowout loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles as a 6.5-point favorite Monday.

The Nuggets upset the Warriors 89-86 in Golden State Dec. 28 as 8-point underdogs.

Nuggets at Warriors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:50 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Nuggets +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Warriors -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Nuggets +5.5 (-115) | Warriors -5.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under: 225.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Nuggets at Warriors key injuries

Nuggets

  • PG Monte Morris (concussion) questionable
  • SG Jamal Murray (knee) out

Warriors

  • PF Draymond Green (back) out
  • SF Andre Iguodala (back) out

Nuggets at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 112, Nuggets 109

PASS.

My favorite wager in this game is Denver’s first-half spread because Golden State typically gets out to slow starts and then turns it on in the second half. However, the Nuggets first-half money line isn’t fat enough to sprinkle on.

GIMME the NUGGETS +3.5 (-130) ALTERNATE FIRST-HALF SPREAD.

Denver has the fifth-best ATS return on investment (ROI) in the first half at 32-24-1 ATS while Golden State has the third-worst ATS ROI in the first half at 24-34 ATS, according to EVAnalytics.com.

The Nuggets are 3-0 ATS in the first half with a plus-7.0 scoring margin over the last three games while the Warriors are 0-3 ATS in the first half along that span.

However, in the second half, Golden State balls and Denver struggles. The Warriors have an NBA-best plus-5.4 second-half scoring margin and the Nuggets have a minus-1.6 second-half scoring margin (ranked 23rd).

There is also some value in the Nuggets +5.5 (-115) for the full game. Denver is 4-0 ATS in the last four games versus teams with a winning record and 5-1-1 ATS in the last seven road games.

For the record, the NUGGETS +3.5 (-130) ALTERNATE FIRST-HALF SPREAD is my best bet in this game.

Slight “LEAN” to the UNDER 225.5 (-108) for a tiny wager, if at all, because Denver’s first-half spread is my favorite bet in this game and I don’t have a strong handicap for the Under.

However, the Under has cashed in five consecutive Nuggets-Warriors meetings, Denver is 0-4 O/U in the last four games versus teams with a winning record and Golden State is ranked 19th in adjusted offensive rating over the past two weeks, according to CleaningTheGlass.com.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

