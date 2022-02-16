ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

MCPL to celebrate Wausau’s 150th anniversary with look at library history

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27a6Rp_0eGYfdG500
Carnegie Building of the Wausau Public Library 1912. The photograph shows the south front entrance and library park. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library will offer a look back at the library’s history with a virtual event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 via the GoToMeeting app.

Though it has gone by other names over the years, the library has been a vital part of the Wausau community since the late 1800s and has been anchored in the same location in downtown Wausau since the early 1900s. The event will cover the origins of the Wausau Public Library, as well as the Marathon County Library, and how the two merged together in the 1970s to form the Marathon County Public Library. Attendees will also hear the history of the downtown Wausau headquarters building, and learn about some of the folks who worked there over the years.

The event will also feature a poetry reading with Wausau Poet Laureate Dawn Anderson. Free. For more information and a link to attend, call 715-261-7230 or visit www.mcpl.us.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

The Grand lifts COVID-19 vaccination entrance requirement

Wausau’s Grand Theater will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination cards or negative tests for patrons, the organization announced on Thursday. “In conjunction with the producers who bring shows to The Grand, we are lifting the proof of COVID-19 vaccination/testing requirement as of Friday, February 18”, said Sean Wright, Executive Director of The Grand Theater. “We appreciate the patience and continued support from our patrons and donors throughout this season. We’re also encouraged to see the COVID-19 numbers improving throughout Wisconsin.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Spirits 101: Timekeeper Distillery

Welcome to Spirits 101, a new weekly feature from Wausau Pilot & Review and Timekeeper Distillery. Each Friday afternoon, Dan Weber joins us for weekly journey through craft spirits and cocktails, and a deeper dive into the craft industry as a whole. Here, Dan talks about how distilling spirits is different from other craft alcohol production, and takes us through the process. If you have questions or ideas for future topics, be sure to leave them in the comments below the YouTube video. Enjoy!
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

NTC and UWSP partner to expand local liberal arts transfer opportunities

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College and University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point have announced a new opportunity for local learners to earn their Associate of Arts and Associate of Science in Liberal Arts. The approval for a new Liberal Arts transfer program between the institutions was granted by the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System at its Feb. 11 meeting.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau middle schools receive donation for robotics program

CTech Manufacturing and the James D. Greenheck Foundation Inc. recently donated to the Wausau School District Growing Great Minds (G2M) after-school vex robotics program at both Horace Mann and John Muir middle schools, the Wausau School District said in a news release. The program helps students design, build and program robotics with the goal of entering competitive robotics events.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Connexus donates record amount in 2021

WAUSAU – Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, announced a record total annual donation amount in 2021 of $2.5 million, the credit union said in a news release. Strategic areas of focus for Connexus Cares include national charities, food pantries, shelters and programs that provide services for...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library History#Poetry Reading#Virtual Event#Mcpl#The Wausau Public Library#Wausau Poet
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 17, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries February 14, 2022

William “Bill” Frederick Metter, of Wausau, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was 79 years old. Bill was born on May 2, 1942 to Rudolph and Joanna Metter in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up in Willowick, Ohio and graduated from Capital University in Columbus in 1964, where he majored in Greek. He went on to graduate in 1968 from the Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary in Columbus, and was ordained at Euclid Lutheran Church the same year. Bill served as pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire before he was called to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. During his tenure at both churches, he led dynamic youth programs, attended many national youth gatherings, baptized countless children and married hundreds of couples.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy