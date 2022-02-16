MCPL to celebrate Wausau’s 150th anniversary with look at library history

Carnegie Building of the Wausau Public Library 1912. The photograph shows the south front entrance and library park. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library will offer a look back at the library’s history with a virtual event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 via the GoToMeeting app.

Though it has gone by other names over the years, the library has been a vital part of the Wausau community since the late 1800s and has been anchored in the same location in downtown Wausau since the early 1900s. The event will cover the origins of the Wausau Public Library, as well as the Marathon County Library, and how the two merged together in the 1970s to form the Marathon County Public Library. Attendees will also hear the history of the downtown Wausau headquarters building, and learn about some of the folks who worked there over the years.

The event will also feature a poetry reading with Wausau Poet Laureate Dawn Anderson. Free. For more information and a link to attend, call 715-261-7230 or visit www.mcpl.us.