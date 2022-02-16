Brian Mason on What To Expect From Notre Dame's Special Teams

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO