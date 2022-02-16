Hale County Announces Early Dismissal Due To Possible Severe Weather

Breezy conditions can be felt today throughout our coverage area. Tomorrow, these winds will pick up in intensity. James Spann reported that “strong south winds will develop across the state tomorrow (not related to thunderstorms) thanks to a tight pressure gradient. Winds will average 15-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible. This could even bring some scattered tree and power line damage.”

