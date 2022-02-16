ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

Hale County Announces Early Dismissal Due To Possible Severe Weather

By Dre Day
 3 days ago
With the threat of severe weather on Thursday, February 16th, the Hale County Board of Education will be releasing students earlier than usual. With...

Severe Weather Update: West Alabama Upgraded to an Enhanced Risk

Breezy conditions can be felt today throughout our coverage area. Tomorrow, these winds will pick up in intensity. James Spann reported that “strong south winds will develop across the state tomorrow (not related to thunderstorms) thanks to a tight pressure gradient. Winds will average 15-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible. This could even bring some scattered tree and power line damage.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Live Severe Weather Updates: Tuscaloosa, West Alabama

Stay up to date on all the latest severe weather coverage in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. Here is where you find all the current weather information for Thursday, February 17, 2022. _____________________________________________________________________. Current Weather Information. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued the following information:. They have canceled Tornado...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hale County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
County
Hale County, AL
West Alabama School Closure Updates

With the threat of severe weather on Thursday, February 17th, schools across West Alabama are making plans on how they will each handle the day. Stay up to date on this post for all the latest information on your affected school zones. Tuscaloosa City Schools will release early based on...
HALE COUNTY, AL
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Central Alabama#Thunderstorms
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

