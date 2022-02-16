ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Driver In Fatal Ocean County Crash Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DWI

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
Ashley Beams (Photo courtesy Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

TOMS RIVER – A man who was killed while he was getting something out of his car has been identified and a host of charges were issued to the female driver, officials said.

James Cruz, 62, of the Parlin section of Old Bridge Township, died after being hit by a drunk driver in the area of Bay Avenue.

The crash took place near Twin Oaks Drive at around 10:30 p.m. on February 8. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina told Jersey Shore Online that 31-year-old Ashley Beams of Toms River was driving east on Bay Avenue when she failed to maintain her lane.

Beams traveled into the shoulder where she hit Cruz’s car. Cruz was pinned between the two vehicles and was carried a significant distance eastbound on Bay Avenue before the cars came to rest.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene, Messina said.

Beams was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash.

At the hospital, it was revealed that Beams had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .32 % which is over the legal limit of .08.

On February 16, Beams was arrested at her home by detectives and was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Beams was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide and Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide as well as Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, Careless Driving and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer commended the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Ocean County Man Who Fled Fatal Car Accident Pleads Guilty

WHITING – A Manchester man has pled guilty to fleeing the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and faces possibly six years in state prison, officials said. Kevin Noonan, 62, of Manchester, pled guilty to Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death as well as the motor vehicle offense of Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Injury or Death, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Drug, Other Arrests Made In Brick

BRICK – Detectives in the Brick Township Street Crimes Unit (SCU) have made several drug arrests over the last month. On January 13, detectives observed a suspicious car in the Quick Check parking lot. The car was later searched and inside were items including handcuffs, a police baton and brass knuckles.
BRICK, NJ
One Dead In Marlboro Crash

MARLBORO – A driver has passed away after being involved in a fatal car crash early Sunday morning, officials said. Around 2:20 a.m., a Cadillac XT5 was travelling south on Route 9 when it collided with a Nissan Altima at the intersection with Route 520. The Altima kept going, hitting a nearby telephone pole, police said.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Cocaine, LSD And More

LACEY – A Forked River resident has pled guilty for making and dealing drugs out of his home. Andrew M. Bradley, 22, of Inland Road, was arrested on October 1, 2021, and charged with Operating a Controlled Dangerous Substance Production Facility, Possession of Cocaine over one half ounce with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS, Possession of more than 50 grams of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Prohibited Weapon.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Brick Police Warn About Scammers Going Door To Door

BRICK – If an employee of a utility company comes to your door, police urge you to send them away and call 911. There have been multiple incidents of someone pretending to be from a utility knocking on a door, and telling residents that there’s an issue with their service. Then, they distract you while others sneak into your home.
BRICK, NJ
