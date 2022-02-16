Driver In Fatal Ocean County Crash Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DWI

Ashley Beams (Photo courtesy Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

TOMS RIVER – A man who was killed while he was getting something out of his car has been identified and a host of charges were issued to the female driver, officials said.

James Cruz, 62, of the Parlin section of Old Bridge Township, died after being hit by a drunk driver in the area of Bay Avenue.

The crash took place near Twin Oaks Drive at around 10:30 p.m. on February 8. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina told Jersey Shore Online that 31-year-old Ashley Beams of Toms River was driving east on Bay Avenue when she failed to maintain her lane.

Beams traveled into the shoulder where she hit Cruz’s car. Cruz was pinned between the two vehicles and was carried a significant distance eastbound on Bay Avenue before the cars came to rest.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene, Messina said.

Beams was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash.

At the hospital, it was revealed that Beams had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .32 % which is over the legal limit of .08.

On February 16, Beams was arrested at her home by detectives and was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Beams was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide and Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide as well as Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, Careless Driving and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer commended the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.