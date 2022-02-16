Did You Spot These Details and Easter Eggs in The Book of Boba Fett?

The finale of The Book of Boba Fett did what no one expected: It actually featured Boba Fett. You'd think that would go without saying, but it was looking dicey after the two previous episodes. Disney's second live-action Star Wars series wrapped its first (and possibly only) season Wednesday, and the ending did an okay job at tying some of the bigger threads together. But it didn't change the fact that as a whole, the structure of this series was perplexing, and too much of it felt fairly aimless. An overabundance of flashbacks created issues early on, and even worse, the show's decision to cross over with The Mandalorian while abandoning its main character ended up being an ill-advised misstep.

