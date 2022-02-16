Did You Spot These Details and Easter Eggs in The Book of Boba Fett?

Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett character isn't "poorly defined or thinly drawn — he just isn’t a hero, and he wasn’t ever supposed to be," says Tasha Robinson, adding that looking at Boba Fett as the villain is an easy solution to the show's flaws. "And it comes from acknowledging the undercurrent running through the whole series: Boba Fett is actually the villain of The Book of Boba Fett, and the whole story is a wry comedy about how he accidentally fails upward through the ranks of more established, competent, and powerful villains," says Robinson. "People watching the show have been complaining all along that he’s too undefined. But looked at in terms of his choices, he’s actually extremely clearly defined — as a selfish crook who’s oblivious to the harm he causes and how unsuited he is for the role he’s claiming."
