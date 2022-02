Following the decision to move away from its Redskins name in 2020, Washington's football franchise went by the more generic-sounding Washington Football Team for the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons. That was always meant to be a temporary move, and the franchise took the next step on Feb. 2, when it officially rebranded as the Washington Commanders. Washington retained its traditional burgundy-and-gold color scheme but is hoping the name brings more unity moving forward. You can buy Commanders jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO