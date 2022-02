A new upscale restaurant is coming to the Galleria area this spring. The Warwick will occupy the former Houston's restaurant at 5888 Westheimer Rd. Named for the historic Houston hotel in the Museum District (now Hotel ZaZa), The Warwick aims to provide an upscale experience. The project unites a group of veteran operators, including Steve Rogers (Bar 5015), Rob Wright (Prospect Park), Mazen Baltagi (Slowpokes), and local attorney Kurt Agomuo. Collectively, the group has operated everything from coffee shops to steakhouses and brings more than 20 years of experience to their new endeavor.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO