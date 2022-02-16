FILE - Al Gore

As the Washington state Legislature considers posing new requirements on construction projects to ensure net-zero carbon emissions to accord with the state’s climate policy, former Vice President Al Gore joined Gov. Jay Inslee in a town-hall meeting this week. The virtual discussion was targeted at Generation Z viewers, to...
Governor Jay Inslee was recently quoted by ShiftWA (a conservative think-tank media and political watchdog group) as saying "I would like to have a sit-down conversation" with farmers and those in the ag industry, "but time doesn't permit that, unfortunately." He was referring to questions asked him in the Capitol...
"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy urged the public to reflect on the 46 individuals who've occupied the Oval Office and examine the primary qualities necessary for future leaders when celebrating Presidents' Day on Monday. TREY GOWDY: Tomorrow is President’s Day. 45 individuals have held that office. It’s been...
Comments / 0