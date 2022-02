Korkmaz recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 win over the Bucks. Korkmaz has worked as a starter at times this season, but he came off the bench for the sixth time in his past seven contests Thursday. That didn't prevent him from making a positive impact, as the fifth-year guard led Philadelphia reserves in scoring and rebounds while logging 30 minutes. Korkmaz had notched a single-digit point tally in seven straight games prior to this strong effort, so he can't be counted on for consistent fantasy production.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO